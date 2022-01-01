2 held for kidnapping, thrashing man on theft suspicion in Barmer

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Two men were arrested here for allegedly beating a youth on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone, police said.

"The video, in which victim Mohammad Khan is seen beaten by two men, seems to be a month old. The two accused have been arrested," Sharad Chaudhary, Barmer Superintendent of Police told media persons.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's brother, Murad Khan, the victim was kidnapped and locked in a hotel on charges of theft.



He was forced to drink liquor, poured petrol on his genitals and took out Rs 4,800 from his pocket, the victim's brother alleged.

The identity of the victim, who is said to be a driver by profession, has not been revealed by police.

An FIR under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

