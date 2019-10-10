2 held for planting 'charas' inside car of IAS officer's husband

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for placing drugs inside a car belonging to an IAS officer's husband.

"Yesterday, we recovered 550gm charas from a car at the Electronic Niketan at CGO Complex. A case was registered at Police Station Lodhi Colony under NDPS Act," said DCP Atul Kumar Thakur.

"During the probe, it was found that the drug was planted by a man named RP Singh who is a senior commandant in a paramilitary organization and his friend Neeraj Chauhan, a lawyer," the DCP said.

The senior police official said that the duo procured the drug from Aligarh and placed it in the car to implicate the IAS officer's husband in the case.

"Their motive is under probe," he said.

Police said, "On Wednesday evening, the commandant went to CGO Complex and placed the drugs inside the car. After this, he took a passerby's mobile and asked his lawyer friend Chauhan to call the police."

Upon enquiry, the passerby told police that two persons had borrowed his phone to make a call and then left.

"He also disclosed that the car had curtains on its windows. By this time police realised that it was a case of clear conspiracy against the husband of the IAS officer," police said.

After analysing CCTV footage, police tracked down the accused. (ANI)

