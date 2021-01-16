2 held for smuggling tiger skin, turtles in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Indore Police arrested two persons from the Khajrana area for allegedly smuggling tiger skin and turtles of special species.

Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Indore told reporters, "Acting on an information, Khajrana Police arrested the accused Prakash and Sunil who came here for smuggling of tiger skin and turtles. Police seized a tiger skin and two turtles from their possession."



According to police, the tiger skin is said to be 10 years old.

"After interrogating the accused, it was revealed that the tiger skin had been brought from Nursingpur Gadarwara. The person who supplied these skins and turtles to the accused has also been taken into custody," added Mishra

The IGP has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the police team for conducting the operation. (ANI)

