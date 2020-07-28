2 held for snatching phone in Goa's Margao

Margao (Goa) [India], July 28 (ANI): Two persons who allegedly snatched a phone from a 24-year-old woman were arrested here on Tuesday, officials from Margao Police Station said.

"Three snatchers on a scooter had snatched a mobile phone from a girl aged 24 years. Accordingly, a snatching case was registered and based on CCTV inputs two snatchers -- Akash Navi and a minor," said police.

The police further said that the third accused is absconding.

The scooter used in committing the crime and the snatched mobile phone have been recovered, they said. (ANI)

