Representative Image
Representative Image

2 held for snatching phone in Goa's Margao

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:47 IST

Margao (Goa) [India], July 28 (ANI): Two persons who allegedly snatched a phone from a 24-year-old woman were arrested here on Tuesday, officials from Margao Police Station said.
"Three snatchers on a scooter had snatched a mobile phone from a girl aged 24 years. Accordingly, a snatching case was registered and based on CCTV inputs two snatchers -- Akash Navi and a minor," said police.
The police further said that the third accused is absconding.
The scooter used in committing the crime and the snatched mobile phone have been recovered, they said. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl