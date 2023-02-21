2 held from Noida, Lucknow for duping job-seekers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Mumbai Police has arrested two accused from Noida and Lucknow for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of facilitating jobs abroad.

The accused Vikas Kumar Yadav was held from Noida and Rishabh Dubey from Lucknow, police said.

Three laptops, five mobiles, 25 debit and credit cards, 64 sim cards, five chequebooks and passbooks were also seized from the accused, a senior police offcial said.



"Matunga PS of Mumbai Police arrested two accused from Noida and Lucknow-Vikas Kumar Yadav and Rishabh Dubey who were involved in an international job fraud. A case was registered at Matunga PS in October 2022. The complainant has been robbed of Rs 1.78 Lakhs," DCP Pravin Munde said.

The police have registered the case under relevant sections against the two accused, he said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

