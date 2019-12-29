2 held from Tripura-Mizoram border while trafficking 12 stray dogs

Kanchanpur (Tripura) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Tripura Police have arrested two persons from the Tripura-Mizoram border while they were trafficking 12 stray dogs in a car.

"Two persons were arrested in northern Tripura close to the Mizoram border while they were trafficking 12 stray dogs in a car. The accused persons have been identified as Bijoy Jamatia and Nehanjoy Reang," said Paritosh Das, officer-in-charge of Kanchanpur police station.

The arrested duo are residents of Jirania in West Tripura district.

"On Saturday, ASI Niranjan Malakar during regular vehicle checking at Joysree area noticed the dogs in the car. On suspicion, he arrested both of them. During interrogation, the duo disclosed that they were moving towards Dhamcherra for Mizoram where each dog fetch between Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 as dog meat which has good demand," Das said.

Meantime, the police have brought both the arrested persons to Kanchanpur. (ANI)

