2 held in Andhra's Krishna for robbing house in Telangana

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday arrested two persons who allegedly robbed a house in Wyra town of Telangana's Khammam.

The arrested have been identified as Dinesh Singh and Infaq Mohammad are residents of Rajasthan's Barmer.

"Dinesh Singh (33), and Infaq Mohammad (24) are from the Barmer district of Rajasthan. They had robbed a house in the Dwaraka Nagar area of Wyra town in Khammam (in Telangana) on February 26, 2021," Nandigama Inspector, P Kanakarao, told ANI in a telephonic conversation.



"They had beaten an old man in the house and robbed Rs 35,65,650 cash and gold and silver articles worth more than Rs 5 lakhs. A case was registered at Wyra police station," he added.

Based on the information, Krishna's Nandigama police started checking vehicles at Jonnalagadda checkpoint on Sunday morning.

"They caught the robbers in an auto with the stolen items. Nandigama police detained the accused and seized the properties recovered," Kanakarao said.

Later, the Andhra Pradesh police handed over the robbers and seized items to Wyra police of Telangana. (ANI)

