2 held in Bengal's Siliguri for cheating Mumbai businessman of Rs 2 cr

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday arrested two persons from West Bengal's Siliguri for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 2 crore.

Senior police officer Sudarshan Patil of Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak police station said, "A team of Mumbai Police arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a Mumbai businessman in his real estate business of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai Police nabbed them with the assistance of Siliguri metropolitan police today."

According to the police, the two accused -- Aswin Patel and Ram Kumar -- were tracked down and were arrested from a Siliguri-based hotel.



Sudarshan Patil led a four-member police team to nab the accused. He said that the two accused had planned to run a racket and had lured another man named Raj Gopal Somani to invest in a fraudulent company promising him a profit. Accordingly, Somani had given Rs 2 crore to the accused.

However, Somani after he failed to contact company officials found out that the office was run by a fraud company. He lodged a police complaint on July 19 and police after an investigation arrested six persons from Mumbai. However, two kingpins (Patel and Kumar) remained absconding.

Patil said that police tracked their mobiles and found out that the duo travelled to Surat, Rajasthan and Kolkata and was headed to Siliguri. Police arrested them from their hotel.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

