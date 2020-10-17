2 held in connection with gangrape of minor in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Police here have arrested two accused in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Brajesh Shrivastav.



According to the SP on Friday, information regarding the incident was received at the Sachendi police station a day ago.

"A case under relevant sections of IPC, and POCSO Act was registered at the Sachendi police station. The police team took prompt action and arrested the accused along with one accomplice and sent them to jail," Shrivastav said.

Further investigations were underway. (ANI)

