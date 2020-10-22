2 held in connection with minor's rape in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in the Kemri area.



"A person informed us that two persons who are engaged in labor work to build our house took his 15-year-old daughter in the field and raped her. A case was registered as soon as the police were informed about the incident," said Arun Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP).

"Two accused persons have been arrested and police probe is underway," he added. (ANI)

