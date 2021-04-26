2 held in Delhi for black marketing of Remdesivir injections

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two people in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

The police have also recovered two Remdesivir injections from their possession.

Acting on the specific information, the team of Tilak Nagar police station nabbed the accused at 4 pm on Sunday when they came to deliver/receive the medicines, the police said.



The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Anuj Jaiswal

"The accused Gurpreet Singh was doing spare parts business in Mayapuri while Anuj Jaiswal was working in a hospital in Krishna Nagar, Delhi," the police said.

A case under the Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Act was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

