2 held in Goa over alleged involvement in prostitution

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Goa Police detained two women for their alleged involvement in prostitution at Calangute market here.

Among the two women, one had a visa valid for one year and the other had invalid travel documents after which both were produced before the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer, (FRRO) on Saturday.

After the statements of two locals, the two women were detained and sent to the State Detention Centre in Mapusa. (ANI)

