2 held in Gujarat on spying charges, grilled by ATS

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) personnel of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have arrested two persons, suspected to be spies and are questioning them, police said on Thursday.

"The UP ATS and Gujarat ATS are questioning two individuals on the suspicion of being spies. Action will be taken on the basis of evidence that comes to light," said Inspector General of Police of the Uttar Prades ATS, Asim Arun.

"The identities of these two persons will not be revealed at this point as it may be detrimental to the purpose of the investigation," the senior police official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

