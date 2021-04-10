2 held in Maharashtra's Palghar for beating man to death

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Two people were arrested on Saturday for beating to death a man who had allegedly objected to them molesting his wife in the Virar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra.



According to police the four accused had entered the victim's residence on Monday and molested his wife.

The police have registered an FIR (First Information Report) in connection with the case.

The police have arrested the two accused in the case while the search for two more accused is underway. (ANI)

