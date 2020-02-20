2 held in raid at Bengaluru service apartment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested two people and rescued two girls while conducting a raid in a service apartment in the city.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Kumar and Sudeep.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, "Police conducted a raid in a Kings Court service apartment which was associated with a hotel chain at Hebbal and arrested two people and rescued two girls. The other two are absconding."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

