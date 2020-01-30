2 held in Telangana for duping 6 women with fake visa documents

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Two people were arrested for duping six women by providing visas of Kuwait and Dubai with fake documents.

A case was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at police station RGI Airport, Shamshabad, Cyberabad. On Wednesday, the two accused - Syed Kareem and Shaik Abdul Javeed - were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

According to RGI Airport police, on January 28, a complaint was received from Kuppala Bhudevi stating that she had approached a travel agent Jabbar Khan, owner of National Travels at Kadapa, seeking travel documents and job opportunity abroad.

One week back Jabbar contacted her and informed that all documents were ready and that he was going to send her to Kuwait on January 28 from RGI Airport, Shamshabad.

On January 27, Jabbar met her at Kadapa bus stand and introduced her to two other women - Kommera Kiramai and Chintakula Yashodamma - stating that they were also going to Kuwait along with her.

Bhudevi and the two other victims along with Jabbar's associates Shaik Abdul Javeed and Syed Kareem boarded a bus at Kadapa bus stand and reached Lakdikapool. Later Kareem and Javeed dropped her at RGI Airport and handed over the flight ticket, travel documents, visa copy and left her.

Bhudevi later got to know that they had provided her two visas - a visit visa to Dubai and a Kuwait working visa - which is against the norms, and cheated her along with five other women. (ANI)

