2 held on suspicion of transporting beef in Indore

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:35 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 : Two people were arrested by police for allegedly transporting beef in a vehicle near Kesarbaug road in Indore on Sunday.
According to a press note, the Rajendranagar Police Station received a tip-off by an informer regarding a vehicle containing cow meat.
Reacting on the information received, the police swung into action and started checking all the vehicles passing through Kesarbaug road, during which a vehicle carrying cattle meat was seized.
Later, police sent the seized material to a laboratory for examining, after which it was found to be cow meat.
The arrested persons have been identified as Nadeem and Imran, both in their 20s and natives of Indore.
A case for violating provisions of the state's prohibition of cow slaughter act has been registered against the duo.

