2 held, over 1kg heroin seized in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): Punjab police arrested two persons and seized over one kilogram of heroin from their possession as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking and misdemeanours in Khanna area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Amit Mongia and Eva Das.

"An FIR has been registered in this case and the accused have been arrested by the police. The interrogation process is underway and there is a possibility of major disclosures," said Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

"A team of Narcotic Cell Khanna along with Khanna police conducted checking of suspected vehicles and persons at Pristine Mall, G.T. Road (Alour) in Khanna when they suspected two people of carrying drugs and later on checking, they recovered one kilogram and 260 grams of heroin from their possession," Singh added.

According to police, the two accused were coming from Gobindgarh in a car near Pristine Mall. Police stopped them for checking and seized the heroin from their possession. (ANI)

