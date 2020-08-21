2 held with 120 kgs ganja worth Rs 10 lakhs in Odisha

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Two persons were arrested after 120 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 10 lakhs was recovered from their possession in Dharmagarh area in Kalahandi district.

"Two persons have been arrested while two others managed to flee the spot. The arrested accused have been identified as Thirtharaj Sagar of Dharamgarh and Chandrasen Meher of Baldhiamal village of Junagarh," Chandra Sekhar Sabar, inspector in charge, Dharamgarh Police station told ANI.

The duo was arrested when they were smuggling the contraband to West Bengal from Kalahandi.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid while the accused were transporting cannabis through a vehicle from Kalahandi to West Bengal on Thursday morning. The team intercepted the vehicle at Dharmagarh and nabbed the both accused.

The STF team also seized the vehicle and seven mobile phones from their possession. (ANI)

