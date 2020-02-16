2 held with 1.8 kg cannabis in Himachal's Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested two women and recovered 1.8 kg cannabis from their possession in Kullu.

The incident took place on February 15.

"The two accused identified as Vidya Devi and Puja were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in Bhunter Police station area," said SP Gaurav Singh, Kullu district.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

