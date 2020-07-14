2 held with 5 kg opium, 75 kg poppy husk in Kurukshetra district

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested two persons with 5 kg opium and 75 kg poppy husk from a truck in Kurukshetra district on Tuesday.

The police have seized five bags containing opium and poppy husk.

According to the Police, a team during patrolling got a tip from an informer about the smuggling of drugs in a truck which had been parked near Tau Devi Lal Park, Pipli. The owner with one other used to transport goods in the truck to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. At the time of return, they load goods in that truck along with drugs in the middle.

Haryana Police spokesperson said, "On receipt of the information, the team immediately reached the location. A search of the truck led to the seizure of 5 bags containing a total of 5 kg opium and 75 kg poppy husk."

"The arrested accused are identified as Kuldip Singh alias Kala, a resident of Chapra, Bihar and Balwinder alias Binder of Tyoda, Rajasthan," said the spokesperson.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered in Thanesar Police Stations in Kurukshetra district, the spokesperson added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

