2 held with fake documents at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Two persons including a woman were arrested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here while trying to board a flight with fake documents.

The accused identified as 41-year-old Doulsab and 23-year-old Lakshmi were held on Aug 16 while trying to board a flight to Delhi.

According to RGI Airport Police, "When their identity cards were checked at the entry point, they were found to be fake. The lady had a flight ticket and a photocopy of an identity proof of some other person. Her face did not match with the identity proof produced by her."

Later both the accused were handed over to the police and a case was registered under relevant Sections.

Both accused were sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

