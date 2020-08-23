2 held with poppy husk worth Rs 32 lakhs in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Two people have been arrested with 1,600-kg of poppy husk worth Rs 32 lakhs in Namkum area of Ranchi, said Ranchi (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Naushad Alam.

A truck has also been seized, Alam informed.

The accused are residents of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

