Two people have been arrested with 1,600-kg of poppy husk in Namkum area of Ranchi (Photo/ANI)

2 held with poppy husk worth Rs 32 lakhs in Ranchi

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:56 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Two people have been arrested with 1,600-kg of poppy husk worth Rs 32 lakhs in Namkum area of Ranchi, said Ranchi (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Naushad Alam.
A truck has also been seized, Alam informed.
The accused are residents of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

