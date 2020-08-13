2 hideouts of LeT terrorists destroyed in J-K's Pulwama

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Two hideouts of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were destroyed and a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition was recovered during a search operation by security forces in Awantipora in Pulwama district on Thursday, according to an official release by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Acting on the "credible input" about the presence of LeT terrorists in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo, Awantipora police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (50) and 130 Battalion of CRPF launched a search in the area on the intervening night of August 12-13.

"During a search in the early morning hours, two hideouts of proscribed outfit Lashkar e Toiba were busted and destroyed," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Incriminating material and ammunition including 1918 AK rounds, two hand grenades, UBGL thrower and 4 UBGL grenades were recovered during the search.

The recoveries also include ammonium nitrate, 5 gelatin sticks, crude pipe bomb and code sheets, Rs 5,400, food items, utensils, gas stoves, gas cylinder.

Officials said that terrorists appeared to have left the hideout before the arrival of the raiding party.

A case under Sections 18, 20 and 23 of the ULAP, Section 4 of Explosive Substance Act and 7/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Awantipora police station.

On Wednesday, a terrorist was neutralised in the encounter with security forces in orchards of Kamrazipora village of Pulwama district.

An Indian Army soldier was killed and two soldiers suffered injuries in the encounter. (ANI)