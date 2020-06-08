2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists among four killed in J-K's Shopian encounter today

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Two of the four terrorists who were killed in the encounter in Shopian on Monday were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and were active since 2018. Both the terrorists killed in the encounter were classified as category A terrorists.

One of the four terrorists has been identified as Umer Dhobi who was a resident of Pinjora, Shopian and was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen. He was an active terrorist since August 2018 and involved in the killing of 3 police personnel at Batgund Kapren, Shopian and multiple incidents of firing on police and security forces. 10 terrorism-related FIRs had been registered against him so far.

Dhobi was a hardcore over-ground worker and regular stone pelter. He was also accused of abducting and killing of a truck driver from Rajasthan.

The other terrorist killed in the encounter today has been identified as Rayees Khan, a resident of Vehil Shopian. He was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and was active since September 2018.

Before becoming a terrorist, he was also an OGW and sympathiser of anti-national elements.

Khan was involved in five FIR in cases including firing at Army camp Mantri Bugh Shopian and army patrolling party, abduction of two civilians at Memander Shopian, killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) Khushboo Jan at Vehil Shopian and killing of a civilian, Tanveer Ahmad of Bemnipora at Kachdoora.

Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, in the morning.

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter on Sunday in Reban area of Shopian. (ANI)

