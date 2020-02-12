2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on quarantined ship off Japan coast

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Two Indian crew members have tested positive for novel Coronavirus onboard quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess.

At least 174 people on the ship have been tested positive out of 3711 persons on-board (including 2666 guests and 1045 crew members). Among all, 132 crew members and 6 passengers are Indian nationals.

The cruise ship has been kept in quarantine at anchor, off the coast of Yokohama, Japan till February 19.

"As of 12 February 2020, altogether 174 people have tested positive for nCoV, including 2(two) Indian crew members. All 174 have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment - including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol. Those who have not tested positive, irrespective of their nationality, have not been allowed to disembark. However, an exception has been made for critically ill passengers/crew members, who have been allowed to be taken to hospitals/medical facilities, under supervision, for further treatment and quarantine," officials said.

The Embassy of India in Tokyo has reached out to the Indian nationals (crew members and passengers) through emails and telephone calls.

"The Embassy has explained to them about the health and safety regulations of Japanese authorities and have requested for cooperation. None of the Indian nationals have complained of discriminatory treatment meted out to them. The Embassy has been in constant touch with the ship management company - Princess Cruises (for the crew members) and the employer or the six passengers, to tie up their travel back to India," officials said. (ANI)