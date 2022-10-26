2 injured after miscreants open fire on people in Agartala's Nutan Nagar area

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): Two people sustained bullet injuries after some miscreants fired on six people at Sonar Bangla dhaba in the Nutan Nagar area of Agartala in Tripura on Tuesday night, said police.

The police said that both the injured have been admitted to ILS hospital in the Gurkha Basti area of Agartala for treatment and are out of danger.

"At around 8:25 pm some customers visited Sonar Bangla Dhaba which is situated at the Natunnagar area of Agartala but suddenly a group of suspected miscreants blindly fired from point blank upon them which severely injured two of six people," said Ajay Kumar Das, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).





The injured have been identified as Sanjay Das and Haripada Das. Both are residents of the Natun Nagar area.

"Both the victims are admitted to the ILS hospital for treatment although out of danger. Initial investigation has started and very shortly the truth will come as expected," the SDPO added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

