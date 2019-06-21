Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 21 (ANI): Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a cycle parts manufacturing factory at 5, Focal Point Road here on Friday.
The building of the factory later collapsed.
Fire officer Bhupinder Singh stated that several fire engines were used in the fire fighting operation.
Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)
2 injured as fire engulfs cycle parts manufacturing factory in Ludhiana
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:09 IST
