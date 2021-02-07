2 injured in cylinder blast in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Two people were critically injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday.



The injured identified as Mahesh Kadam (39) suffered 52-55 per cent burns while the other victim identified as Priti Kadam (34) received 50 per cent burns in the explosion.

They have been shifted to Titan hospital at Manpada in Thane where they are undergoing treatment.

The blast that took place due to gas leakage from an HP cylinder, occurred on the 21st floor, Mitri Co. Society, Puranik Ruma Bali park in Thane on Saturday, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. (ANI)

