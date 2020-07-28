2 international drug rackets busted in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Local police and the Gurugram Drug Control department on Tuesday, busted two big international drug rackets and seized drugs including narcotics and COVID-19 drugs worth lakhs.

According to Senior Drug Controller Officer Amandeep Chauhan, the police raided two areas, sector 56 and Sadar area, in Gurugram, and arrested four Iraq nationals, and one woman from Uzbekistan and seized drugs worth 45 lakh, along with Rs 75 lakh in cash and an SUV.

Chauhan further informed that the accused used to illegally supply drugs in international markets.

Among the drugs seized include a huge quantity of drugs related to COVID-19, Cancer and narcotics. (ANI)

