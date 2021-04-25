2 Interstate rackets involved in black marketing of Remdesivir busted by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Two interstate rackets involved in black marketing of life-saving drug 'Remdesivir' were busted and four accused have been arrested, police said.

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, in view of global pandemic COVID-19 and scarcity of life-saving drugs, some gangs got involved in storage and black marketing of these drugs. These inhuman activities created panic in public at large. These gangs are playing with the precious human lives. There are many media reports showing instances of black marketing and scarcity of these drugs especially Ramdesivir injection primarily used in treatment of patient suffering from COVID-19.

Accordingly, interstate cell/Crime Branch deployed several teams with the specific task to identify and crack down on such interstate gangs.

The teams of Inspectors Neeraj Chaudhary and Gurmeet Singh identified two such interstate gangs and FIRs were registered.

A case u/s 420/188/120B/34 IPC, 3/7 Essential Commodities Act and 3 Epidemic Diseases Act PS Crime Branch has been registered. Accused persons Talwinder Singh @ Sajan, resident of Amritsar, Punjab and Jitender Kumar, resident of Roshanara, Delhi have been arrested and three vials of life-saving drug 'Ramdesivir' have been recovered.

Police said, Teams are raiding in Punjab to nab the co-accused persons and to recover more vials. He has disclosed a whole gang operating in major cities supplying Remdesivir at exorbitant prices of 25000-40000.

In another raid, separate FIR under sections 420/188/120B/34 IPC, 3/7 Essential Commodities Act and 3 Epidemic Diseases Act PS Crime Branch, two more accused persons Shoaib and Mohan were arrested with 10 vials of life-saving drug 'Remdesivir'.

According to the statement, During the ongoing pandemic time the demand of 'Remdesivir' injections and other life-saving drugs are very high and they are short in supply. The accused persons encashed the situation and started hoarding these drugs/injections. They use to sell these injections in black market on higher prices and earn huge differences. They have a set network of persons who supply the injections on demand. Number of persons are involved in this black marketing/hoarding of the injections/life-saving drugs.

In both the FIRs, the Modus Operandi used by both gangs is similar.

Upon interrogation, the accused Talwinder disclosed that he used to hoard the injections in big quantity and supply them as per demand. Accused Jitender managed the courier service and he ensured the supply of the injections throughout the country. Accused Jitender received Rs 2000 per injection as commission. Further interrogation of accused persons is under progress.

The names and other details of the arrested accused persons and Gang Members are being kept secret for want of further investigation, as the gangs are operating very discreetly to cover their identities, the police added. (ANI)