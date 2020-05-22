2 intra-state trains run from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Mysuru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 lockdown, the first intra-state tri-weekly superfast special train, carrying 338 passengers, embarked on its maiden journey on Friday from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station in Bengaluru to Belagavi, PRO, South Western Railway stated.

Meanwhile, the second intra-state train, Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Special Express, left from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station in Bengaluru for Mysuru.

Amid the fourth phase of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, inter-state travel from Karnataka is now permitted with the consent of the receiving state, informed Praveen Sood, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General (IG).

"Inter-state pass is not required to go out of Karnataka as long as you have the consent of the receiving state," he said.

The order follows the MHA's recent announcement of relaxed guidelines amid the nationwide lockdown.

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till May 31. (ANI)

