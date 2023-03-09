2 jawans injured in encounter with naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 9 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in which two security personnel got injured on Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, Naxalites have probably suffered heavy losses in the said encounter in which 5-6 Naxalites have also been injured.

In the encounter, no casualties have been reported but CoBRA202 battalion Inspector Munesh Kumar Meena, and CoBRA208 Battalion constable Amit Modak suffered minor injuries, police officials said.



Both the jawan are stable and have been sent to the headquarters for proper treatment after first aid, they said.

Separately, an additional team of the Special Task Force (STF), the 208th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF have been sent for the search operation in the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

