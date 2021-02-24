2 JeM terrorists eliminated in ongoing encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): Two terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) terror outfit have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Anantnag, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone said on Wednesday.

"Two terrorists of JeM killed during Srigufwara forest, Anantnag encounter. Search operation underway," Kumar told ANI.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that four unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Anantnag, but later rectified the number to two.



Further details are awaited.

On February 19, two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla. In another encounter on the same day, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in another encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19. (ANI)

