Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter in Sopore on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
Arms and ammunition recovered have also been recovered from the encounter site.
Earlier in the day, a terrorist was gunned down by security forces during an exchange of fire in Shopian's Pandoshan village. (ANI)
2 JeM terrorists killed in Sopore encounter: J-K Police
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:54 IST
