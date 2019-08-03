2 JeM terrorists killed in Sopore encounter: J-K Police

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in the encounter that broke out in Sopore on Saturday, police said.

"One Army jawan was injured in the initial gunfight. He has been admitted to a hospital and is stable. The operation concluded a while ago. Two bodies have been recovered from the site of encounter along with AK Rifles," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Javeed Iqbal told reporters here.

"As per the preliminary investigation, they're affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed. The area has been sanitised," he said.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Umer Shahbaz Wani, resident of Kharpora Bandipora and the other one is unidentified foreign terrorist.

Wani had joined the terrorist ranks on June 2, 2019, and since then was active within the jurisdiction of Police District Sopore with other terror operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammad, officials said.

Both the slain terrorists were involved in a series of civilian killings and attacks on Security Forces establishment.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 7/27 of the Arms Act. (ANI)

