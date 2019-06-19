2 JeM terrorists killed, including owner of vehicle used in Pulwama attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including one whose vehicle was used to carry out the blast in the deadly Pulwama terror attack, were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"Two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter... As per the records available with police, both the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacking of security establishments and civilian atrocities" police said in a statement here.

The gunfight took place in Anantnag's Marhama village.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh said: "We neutralised two militants. They've been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, both are residents of Marhama and have links with Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sajad was involved in turning his car into an IED in February 14 blast."

According to police records, Sajad is the owner of the vehicle which was used for carrying out the blast in Lethpora in Pulwama district killing 40 CRPF personnel.

"Sajad was wanted in Lethpora blast in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred earlier this year. As per the material evidence collected during the course of the investigation, it was learnt that Maruti Eco vehicle used for carrying out the blast in Lethpora was owned by one Sajad Bhat of Marhama. As the news of Sajad's involvement spread, he escaped and joined proscribed terror outfit JeM," police said.

The police said that both terrorists were involved in planning and executing terror attacks.

"Both of them were part of groups involved in planning and executing a series of terror attacks in the area. Several terror crime cases were registered against them. Some of the terror crime cases registered against Sajad including the case of Lethpora attack."

Meanwhile, Army jawan Anil Jaswal who sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter today succumbed to injuries. (ANI)

