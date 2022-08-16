2 Kashmiri Pandits shot at by terrorists in J-K orchard, 1 dies

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Chotipora area.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat. His brother Pintu has sustained injuries.

Security force personnel have been deployed in the area after the incident.

BJP President in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said, "Coward Pakistani terrorists targetted minority Hindus. Two brothers -- Kashmiri Hindus -- Sunil Kumar and Pintu were targeted by coward Pakistani terrorists."



"Pakistan wants a bloodbath in Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists are the enemies of the people of Kashmir," he added.

Raina alleged, "Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into graveyards but we won't allow it to fulfil its nefarious designs."

He further said those involved in targetting the Kashmiri Pandits will be taken to task and will be punished.

The development comes after A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in June this year.

A Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

The same month two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists. (ANI)