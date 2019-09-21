2 kg of suspected crystal like narcotic material detected at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala)[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Over 2 kilograms of suspected crystal-like narcotic material was detected from a concealed chamber of a passenger's bag, security officials of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said on Saturday.

According to the officials, a passenger identified as Mohammed Mubarak Thangal (25), hailing from Malappuram, was travelling in a flight bound to Qatar.

"The high-end 3D imaging machine helped the CIAL security screeners to identify the object which was concealed in a chamber of the passenger's bag. Subsequently, the security officials informed the customs department and he was de-planed," officials said in a press release.

It also added that it is still a suspected case and the presence of narcotics would be confirmed only after the lab test.

After the interrogation, he was handed over to Narcotic Bureau by Customs officials. (ANI)

