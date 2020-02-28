Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Two labourers died and one was injured after a wall near a construction site in Mangaluru collapsed on Friday.
The site is located in Karangalpady area of Mangaluru.
Fire officials came to rescue the labourers soon after the incident. (ANI)
2 killed, 1 injured due to wall collapse in Mangaluru
ANI | Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:37 IST
