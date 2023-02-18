2 killed, 19 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J-K

Reasi (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Two people were killed and 19 others were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi, an eyewitness told ANI on Saturday.

"Two people died on the spot. The injured people were rushed to a local hospital from where they were referred to the District Hospital Jammu," he further informed.

The accident occurred in the Aliya area of Reasi on Saturday.

The devotees were going to Shiv Khori, a famous cave shrine situated in the Sangar village, Pouni, near Reasi town in the Reasi district.

Police said on Saturday that five people were killed, including three women and five others were injured after an auto in which there were travelling collided with a school bus here in Haryana's Palwal area.

The deceased persons could not be identified till the report was filed.

Police said the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Five people, including three women were killed. Five others sustained injuries in this accident," DSP palwal told ANI.

Police said, on enquiry, it was found that the deceased were returning from a marriage function in Haryana when the incident took place.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, DSP added.

In another road accident, Police said as many as four persons died and 35 people sustained injuries after a passenger bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday morning.

The accident happened at Niwar Ghati on Sagar-Chhatarpur Highway under Chhanbila police station limits in the district at around 6 am, said Kripal Marco, Chhanbila police station in charge said, adding that the bus was travelling to Chhatarpur from Indore. (ANI)