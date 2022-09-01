2 killed, 3 injured after getting electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 1 (ANI): As many as 2 people died and 3 injured after getting electrocuted in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The incident happened today morning when a Ganesh Chariot came in contact with a live wire in the Sokkanathur Puttur area near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, informed the district collector to ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)