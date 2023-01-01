2 killed, 6 rescued in Delhi care home fire in Greater Kailash-II

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Two persons were killed in a massive blaze that broke out at a senior citizen care home in the Greater Kailash-II area of New Delhi early Sunday, fire officials said.

According to the officials, both victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished and six people evacuated safely from the E Block building.

As per the officials, a call about the fire was received around 5.15 am, and four fire tenders were immediately deployed to douse the flames.

A team each from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started the relief and rescue exercise, officials said.

"The fire was completely controlled around 7 am," officials added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

More details awaited. (ANI)