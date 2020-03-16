2 killed in confrontation between two sides in UP, SP MLC among 6 detained

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Two people were killed in a confrontation between two sides in Narayanpur area here on Sunday, police said.

Six people have been detained by police, including Samajwadi Party MLC Kamlesh Pathak.

"One side fired at the other, killing two people. The fire was opened by Santosh Pathak, brother of Samajwadi Party MLC Kamlesh Pathak. Six people, including the MLC, have been detained," Auraiya SP Suniti said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

