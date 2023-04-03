2 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour

Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Two persons were killed after a pick-up rolled down from the road in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour on Sunday evening, the police said.

According to the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) Sirmour, "An accident occurred near Paniyali Tehsil dadahu District Sirmour on Sunday at 5 pm."



"In the incident, a pick-up (HP 08A5387) rolled down from the road due to which two persons died on the spot," DEOC said.

"Deceased have been identified as Vinod, and Dila Ram. Further investigation is underway," DEOC added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

