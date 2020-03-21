2 Kolkata women, who disregarded home quarantine advice, admitted to hospital by cops

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Two women residing in a housing complex in Kolkata's Ballygunge area were shifted by police to a quarantine facility for not following the guidelines of home quarantine after returning from abroad.

The information was shared by Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma with the media on Friday.



"Two ladies were shifted by police to hospital from a housing complex in Ballygunge for not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine after coming back from abroad," he said.

The two women have been taken to the hospital under the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal government on Friday appealed to citizens, who have recently returned from abroad, to home quarantine for 14 days.

The appeal was made in view of detection of two cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"The government urged all persons who have recently returned from foreign nations, especially the UK, the USA, Europe and the Gulf countries to necessarily confine themselves in quarantine at home for a period of 14 days," Sharma said. (ANI)

