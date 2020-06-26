Two leopard skins were recovered in Champawat, Uttarakhand on Friday.
2 Leopard skins recovered in Uttarakhand, 2 held

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:51 IST

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): Two leopard skins were recovered by police and officials of Special Operations Group in Champawat on Friday.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
Leopard skins were being brought from Lohaghat by accused, police added. (ANI)

