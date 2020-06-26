Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): Two leopard skins were recovered by police and officials of Special Operations Group in Champawat on Friday.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
Leopard skins were being brought from Lohaghat by accused, police added. (ANI)
2 Leopard skins recovered in Uttarakhand, 2 held
ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:51 IST
