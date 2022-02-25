2 LeT terrorists, 1 civilian killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 25 (ANI): Two terrorists associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Amshipora village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said police.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one civilian was also killed during the encounter.

"Based on a specific input of police about the presence of terrorists in village Amshipora, Shopian, a joint operation was launched during the late night of 24/25-02-2022. After a cluster of houses were taken into cordon, following the drill, civilians were evacuated to safety. Thereafter, house to house searches were started in the wee hours to locate the hiding terrorists," said IGP Kashmir.

During the searches, IGP Kumar said the terrorists came out and resorted to indiscriminate firing.

"In the indiscriminate firing of the terrorists one civilian namely Shakeel Ahmed khan resident of Amshipora got seriously wounded. The injured civilians while being evacuated for medical help succumbed to the injuries," he said.



He further said that the security forces retaliated against terrorists firing effectively in which both militants were neutralised.

The neutralised terrorists were identified as Muzamil Ahmad Mir resident of Chatripora, Shopian and Shariq Ayoob resident of Bonpora, Amshipora, Shopian.

"Terrorist Muzamil was involved in several terror crimes. Both the neutralised terrorists belonged to proscribed terror outfit LeT," he added.

The police also recovered one AK 56 rifle, one pistol and ammunitions. (ANI)

