2 LeT terrorists held in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Two terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested by the security forces in Baramulla district on Friday.

"On a specific intelligence input that a grenade attack was being planned in the general area of Baramulla, joint nakas were laid by Police Baramulla, 52 RR, 53 CRPF and 176 CRPF at various places including Kralhar, Pattan, Kreeri Market and Najibhat Crossing Kreeri," a release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"In the afternoon two persons approaching the Najibhat crossing were asked to stop. On being asked to stop they tried to flee and were challenged by the forces and subsequently captured," it said.



The accused have been identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat and Wasid Ashraf Sofi. One grenade was recovered from their possession.

On preliminary questioning, they revealed that they are affiliated with the LeT and were working under the command of Pakistan-based LeT Commander Abid Qayoom of Andergam Pattan.

A case has been registered at Kreeri police station under the relevant provisions of the law and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

