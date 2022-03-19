2 LeT terrorists nabbed in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), March 18 (ANI): Two terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit were on Friday arrested at village Aloora in a joint operation by Shopian Police, Indian Army, and the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Incriminating materials including a pistol and a magazine, one AK 47 magazine with 40 AK live rounds were recovered from the arrested, police said.



Personnel from the 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 battalion CRPF and Shopian Police caught the terrorists from a checkpoint at Aloora village in Shopian district, during a joint nakka.

During questioning, they were identified as Sameer Ahmed Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmed Lone.

A case has also been lodged under relevant sections of IPC at the Imamsahib police station of the district. (ANI)

